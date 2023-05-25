Kazakhstan Seeks to Boost Local Film Industry by 2030

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to increase the share of local films in domestic distribution to 35% and films in the Kazakh language to 30% by 2030, Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov wrote in his Telegram channel on May 23.

According to Oralov, creating a unified automated system for film monitoring to provide real-time information on attendance, box office receipts, and other statistical data will help to reach this goal.

Oralov wrote that the country’s cinematography law would include amendments on promoting and distributing films that have received state financial support and transferring exclusive rights to the film producer from the ministry.

“Nearly five full-length films from the Golden Fund of Kazakh cinema will be digitized and restored yearly. At least ten animated films and family movies with a high expectation rating and wide distribution will be dubbed,” said Oralov.

He added that the ministry is working to colorize black and white classic films and include Kazakh films on streaming platforms such as Netflix.

Oralov shared plans to modernize the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm studio with complete technical re-equipment, enabling it to produce more films and help domestic private film companies at all stages of production.