Kazakhstan National Football Team Presents New Kits

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) and the Errea Sport company have unveiled new kits for the national football team in Astana on May 24 as part of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) equipment support program.

Last year, KFF and UEFA agreed to create and provide new football kits for the national team, including a custom design that illustrates the country’s national identity.

All equipment is certified under the OEKO-TEX standard, which sets stringent limits on substances harmful to health.

The kit design was developed with Creeon, one of the major sports design companies in Kazakhstan, and in cooperation with specialists from Errea Sport. The design took into account the views of the fans who voted for the image of the national symbols and the identity of the Kazakh people. The kits are available in three sets – home (yellow), away (blue) and reserve (black).

The national team will first wear the new kit in June in matches against San Marino and Northern Ireland.

Six brands designed the kits for the national football team over the years, starting with Italian company Lotto, which created the kits from 1992 to 1995. Then came Nike, which designed the kits for two years. In 1997, Nike was replaced by Puma. Its collaboration lasted eight years. In 2005, KFF returned to an Italian supplier, but this time choosing Diodora.

The national team wore this legendary kit when it defeated Serbia 2-1, the first victory in an official UEFA match. The Italian company was then replaced by the English brand Umbro in 2008, followed by German supplier Adidas in 2012, which enjoyed a lasting collaboration of ten years, the longest in the national team’s history.

The Kit Assistance Scheme is a UEFA program aimed at providing the national association the opportunity to use the highest quality gear, with unique designs related to the rich culture, history, and traditions of each country participating in the program. It has been running for 15 years.