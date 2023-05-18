Kazakhstan, China Reaffirm Intention to Strengthen Relations, Fulfill Aspirations for Common Future in Joint Statement

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of China Xi Jinping signed a joint statement on May 17 in Xian, reaffirming their commitment to continuously deepen the eternal all-round strategic partnership based on eternal friendship, deep mutual trust and solidarity, reported the Akorda press service.

During the talks, the sides discussed developing comprehensive cooperation in trade, economy, oil and gas, petrochemical, energy, financial, transport and transit, education, and science. They also exchanged views on issues on the international and regional agenda.

Tokayev expressed his gratitude to Xi for the invitation and warm welcome and congratulated him on his re-election as President of China.

“China is particularly important for Kazakhstan. Both countries aim to intensify bilateral relations based on unshakable friendship and mutual support. The states are also committed to strengthening regional and international security and cooperation. It is vital to develop a lasting, comprehensive strategic partnership with China,” said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev commended Xi’s contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries and confirmed his readiness to make every effort to bring bilateral relations to a new level, emphasizing that their meeting would give an additional impetus to strengthening interstate ties.

Xi thanked Tokayev for accepting the invitation and congratulated him on his 70th birthday.

“On this day, you are on a state visit to China, and this shows the high level of the countries’ bilateral cooperation and reaffirms your close ties with China. China and Kazakhstan opened a new page of the golden 30th anniversary of Chinese-Kazakh relations. Both countries need to develop traditions of friendship, mutual support and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation,” Xi said.

The delegations from both countries signed 22 documents, including a memorandum of intent to establish cultural centers between the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports and the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism; an agreement on the establishment of sister city relations between Shymkent and Xian; agreement between the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Xian Northwestern Polytechnical University to open a branch in Almaty, among other documents in energy, trade and media.

Governments of both countries signed documents on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), technical and economic cooperation, international road transport, mutual exemption from visa requirements and cooperation plan in industrialization and investment.

China is Kazakhstan’s one of the leading trading partners. Kazakhstan’s exports to China increased by 5% to $2.6 billion in the first quarter of this year, while imports grew by 56% to $3.3 billion.

The Kazakh companies signed export agreements worth nearly $100 million with China following Kazakhstan’s trade and economic mission on May 15-17 in Xian.