Kazakhstan and Germany Discuss Cooperation at Business Council Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Germany are key partners with tremendous potential for economic development, Kazakh Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Ilyas Ospanov said at the 14th meeting of the Kazakh-German Business Council on May 16 in Astana, the Kazakh Invest national company reported.

The meeting, titled New Kazakhstan – New Opportunities for Cooperation, focused on prospects for collaboration in agriculture, energy and energy efficiency, transport and logistics and workforce training.

Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Nurlan Onzhanov highlighted the increasing economic contacts between the two countries, outlining several specific proposals to expand bilateral business relations and stimulate businesses’ foreign trade activities.

Raimbek Batalov, chairman of the Presidium of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, and Niko Warbanoff, CEO of Deutsche Bahn Engineering & Consulting, chaired the meeting, which was framed as an effective platform and a powerful driving force for developing investment cooperation and boosting trade between the two countries.

The event brought together more than 100 participants, including deputy of Kazakhstan’s Senate and Kazakh-German Business Council board member Evgeny Bolgert, Kazakh Vice Energy Minister Zhandos Nurmaganbetov, German Economy Eastern Committee board member Manfred Grundke, majority shareholder and Managing Director of the Strategic Minds Company/Berlin Advisors Group Dr. Joachim Lang, among others.

Established in July 2010 under a memorandum signed during the official visit of Germany’s former Chancellor Angela Merkel to Kazakhstan, the business council for strategic cooperation is the main body providing practical coordination and advisory support to bilateral trade and economic cooperation between companies, enterprises and business associations in Kazakhstan and Germany.