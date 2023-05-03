Kazakhstan and France Expand Bilateral Cooperation

ASTANA – France is one of the key trade, economic and strategic partners of Kazakhstan in the European region, and one of the top five major investors, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev said at the 15th session of the Kazakh-French Intergovernmental Commission. Karabayev co-chaired the event with Olivier Becht, Minister-Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness, and French Nationals Abroad, the Kazakh Ministry’s press service reported on May 3.

The 15th session of the Kazakh-French Intergovernmental Commission was hosted the day after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Olivier Becht to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries, including in the spheres of agriculture, digitalization, healthcare, energy, industry, and transport.

“Last year’s visit of President Tokayev to France gave a new impetus to relations between the two countries. To date, France has invested more than $18 billion in Kazakhstan in total,” said Karabayev.

He added that more than 180 businesses with French participation operate in the country.

Following the session, the parties signed a joint communiqué. They also concluded a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in underground research between BRGM, the French geological survey agency, and the Geology Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

A memorandum between the Akimat (governor’s office) of the North Kazakhstan Region and C3Médical, a medical insurance services company, was also signed to develop telemedicine.

Agreements regarding personnel training were also signed between Nazarbayev University and Alstom, a French multinational rolling stock manufacturer, and Air Liquide, a global company that supplies industrial gas and services to various industries, including medical, chemical, and electronic manufacturers.

Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases, a joint venture between Air Liquide and KazMunayGas, reached a long-term agreement with Kuntech, a Kazakh company for solar collector production, on renewable energy sources.