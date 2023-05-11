Kazakh Prime Minister Outlines Priorities to Improve Machine Industry Development

ASTANA – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov highlighted key priorities for machine industry development including increasing local production, the use of new technologies and export promotion at the Machinery Manufacturer Forum on May 11-12 in Astana, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Smailov emphasized that Kazakhstan continues its industrialization policy, economic diversification, and import dependence reduction.

“The Kazakh government pays significant attention to the domestic machine industry, which is the driver of the manufacturing industry. The growth of production in the machine industry reached 9.4% last year and 36% in the first four months of this year,” he said.

The demand for the machine industry products is estimated at $23 billion, while only $3.1 billion is provided by domestic production. In this regard, import substitution has significant potential for the industry’s growth.

“The country faces the task of increasing the competitiveness of the machine industry by creating affordable financial instruments, introducing new technologies, increasing local production and promoting exports,” Smailov said.

The forum was attended by senior representatives of the Presidential Administration, central government agencies and regional akimats (administration), deputies (members) of both chambers of Parliament, representatives of foreign governments, entrepreneurs, and industry experts.