Kazakh Delegation to Attend 800th Anniversary Celebrations of Sultan Baybars in Egypt

ASTANA – A Kazakh delegation from the Atyrau Region will visit Egypt as part of the Culture Days of Kazakhstan dedicated to the 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars, announced the Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov during a May 5 visit to the region.

The delegation will include representatives of the culture sector and world sports champions from Atyrau.

Sultan Baybars was born on the territory of the modern Atyrau Region and was the fourth Mamluk Sultan of Egypt and Syria. He was an outstanding commander of the Middle East, who had the nickname Abu al-Futuh, which means the Father of Victories. He achieved the most significant success in repelling the attacks of the Iranian Ilkhanate and the Crusaders of the West.

Baybars engaged in diplomacy and military action, allowing the Mamluks of Egypt to expand their empire significantly.

Developing strong military, trade, religious and cultural ties with the Mongols of the Golden Horde, he encouraged them to travel to Egypt. Their arrival resulted in many Mongols converting to Islam.