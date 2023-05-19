Kazakh Capital to Host International Volunteer Forum in June

ASTANA – The government presented a plan for the upcoming International Volunteer Forum on June 20-21 in Astana during a May 18 meeting, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The forum’s agenda will cover international volunteer organizations’ activities, the role of corporate responsibility in supporting civil initiatives, environmental volunteering, education, healthcare and emergencies.

The symbol of the forum is a DNA fragment, embodying the “kindness gene.” The gene is inherent in everyone, regardless of gender, age, nationality, and other distinctive features.

The forum will become one of the largest international events that will unite representatives of the global volunteer community. Representatives from more than 30 countries, as well as delegates from the regions, will participate in the event.