Foreign Investors to Launch Two Agro-Processing Plants in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Chinese and Turkish companies will invest in two agro-processing projects in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Agriculture announced on May 2 following a meeting between Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev and foreign investors.

China’s Wanlin Group Limited is set to build a plant for producing dehydrated onions in the Zhambyl Region in three phases within five years, with a total investment of $30 million. The company is currently waiting for the results of crop testing after a pilot planting of onions in three districts of the region.

Wanlin Group Limited has two large factories producing dehydrated vegetables in China, exporting food mainly to the United States and Europe. The company cooperates with large partners including Nestle, Unilever, and Kerry.

Türkiye’s Arbel will open a new plant to process legumes in the Kostanai Region this month. The enterprise is expected to hire around 70 people and produces roughly 170,000 tons of peas, red and green lentils, chickpeas, and durum wheat annually. The volume of investment at the first stage is $8.5 million.

Karashukeyev noted that the Turkish company could consider a project for deep grain processing.

“This is one of the most promising directions currently, given Kazakhstan’s position as the world’s high-quality grain producer,” he said.

The projects are being implemented with domestic farmers, as foreign investors cannot own Kazakh agricultural land.