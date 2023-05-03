FIFA to Assist Kazakhstan in Football Development

ASTANA – The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is ready to share international experience and help Kazakh football develop, said FIFA President Gianni Infantino at a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 3, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev congratulated Infantino on his recent re-election as FIFA President and thanked him for his invaluable contribution to the development of football in Kazakhstan and globally.

The Kazakh President welcomed the prospects for expanding cooperation with FIFA, noting the importance of Infantino’s visit in terms of facilitating football in Kazakhstan.

“I know that you do a lot of things to develop football, the most popular and spectacular sport in the world. We appreciate your efforts and support you as President of FIFA,” he said.

More than one million people play football in Kazakhstan, Tokayev said. Around 17 football centers and two academies have trained over 7,000 children.

According to Infantino, Kazakhstan, a significant partner for FIFA, has become a very important country on global and regional level.

“We need to work together because football offers great opportunities for the integration of society in this country, and for uniting people from other countries as well,” he said.