Dimash Kudaibergen to Release New Music Video “Omir” (Life)

ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has announced the release of a new music video, “Omir” (life), dedicated to his fans. The release is expected on May 24 – the singer’s birthday, Kudaibergen announced on his Instagram page on May 21.

“Life is a gigantic ship in which black and white, good and evil, joy and sadness replace each other. To all listeners who help me resist fierce waves and storms, I dedicate to you this work on the eve of my birthday. Artwork about my life. Don’t miss the premiere on my YouTube channel on May 24,” wrote Kudaibergen.

The artist has active fan clubs around the world. On May 12, the fan club in Poland released a cover of the song “Mahabbat ber magan” (Give me love) in the Kazakh language. It was performed by the DiVoices choir, founded by the Polish fan club. Eighteen beautiful voices of the fans merged, performing the composition of their favorite singer in his native language, wrote Dimashnews.com.

“Mahabbat ber magan is one of the most beautiful songs by Dimash and my favorite one. I have always envied the Kazakh Dears (Kudaibergen’s fans), who can easily sing it with Dimash. It was challenging for me to learn the text. But we finally managed to do it. We rehearsed for a very long time. Now our whole group knows the song by heart, which I am pleased about,” said Teresa Kakol, head of the Polish fan club.

The singer also informed his fans on Instagram about his meeting with President Tokayev on the airplane after the President’s state visit to China, where Dimash sang for the leaders of Central Asian countries and Chinese President Xi Jinping.