Dimash Kudaibergen Releases New Music Video on His 29th Birthday

ASTANA – Kazakh popstar Dimash Kudaibergen released a music video for his new song “Omir” (Life) on his 29th birthday on May 24, according to his Instagram post.

The music video, which is dedicated to his fans, features footage from Dimash’s life and his brightest moments, including a carefree childhood, music competitions, the cherished victory in the Chinese contest “I am a Singer,” his beloved fans, meetings with famous people, and unforgettable concerts.

Dimash relives every moment through an internal monologue in a deep and touching composition about his life.

“I dedicate it to all my listeners who encouraged me to endure furious waves and raging storms. This work is about my life,” said Dimash.

Fans worldwide congratulated the artist on his birthday. ‘Dears’ (a name to describe fans of the singer) from Peru gave to a charity that provides shelter for school-age boys. They also donated non-perishable food.

Jibek Joly TV channel screened a congratulatory video on the tower building of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy railway company in Astana.

New York City also joined the congratulations by displaying the singer on the Times Square billboard.