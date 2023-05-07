Astana Opera to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of Outstanding Singer Beken Zhilisbayev

ASTANA – The Astana Opera Theater will stage Zhenis Ani (Victory song) concert to celebrate Victory Day and the 100th anniversary of outstanding singer and World War II veteran Beken Zhilisbayev on May 9, reported the theater’s press service.

Famous musicians and classical vocalists, including Zhilisbayev’s students, will perform on this day.

According to Medet Chotabayev, the theater’s top soloist and former student of the legendary singer, Zhilisbayev was an exceptional musician and excellent teacher, who saw the potential of young vocalists, helped them, and generously offered all of his expertise.

“He helped me to get a place at the conservatory, despite a delay in submitting the documents. He also helped me get into the prestigious Glinka International Vocal Competition. His faith in me and in my talent gave me wings, and I won the first prize and a special prize for the best tenor,” recalled Chotabayev.

The theater will stage a series of concerts during May. Kazakhstan’s union of composers will perform the Kesteli Oramal (Stitched neckerchief) concert dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the Kazakh classical composer Mukan Tolebayev on May 2.

On May 4, the Rakhmadiyev Philharmonic chamber choir, under the direction of Gulmira Kuttybadamova, will perform the Zhanymdy Terbetken Auyen (A song that touched my soul) concert.

On May 5, Yermek Kurmanayev (cello), Evgenia Karimova (violin), Gulnara Tleugabylova (viola), and Altai Kusainov (piano) will perform their work in the Fantasy Silver Thread program.

Another concert, Music – Sezim Shyragy (Music is a candle of feelings), will be dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the famous Kazakh composer Tolegen Mukhamedzhanov on May 11.

On May 14, talented artists of the Astana Opera children’s ballet studio will perform for young art lovers with the Waltz of the Flowers concert.

On May 16, the audience will be invited to the May Evening with Mozart concert.

The first violin of the theater Bagdat Abilkhanov and pianist Saltanat Abilkhanova will perform in the Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart concert from the “Music by Candlelight” cycle on May 19.