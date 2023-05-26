Astana Hosts Africa Day Celebrations, Showcases Diversity

ASTANA – Astana hosted Africa Day at the Radisson Hotel on May 25, showcasing Africa’s diversity, cultural and economic potential. The event was initiated by the embassies of South Africa, Libya, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt in Kazakhstan.

South African Ambassador Keitumetse Seipelo Thandeka Matthews opened Africa Day, noting this year is the 60th anniversary of the creation of the African Union (AU).

On May 25, 1963, the African leaders gathered in Addis Ababa to establish the Organization of African Unity, which later transformed into the AU. This day became known as Africa Day.

The economic potential of the African continent, food safety and Kazakh-African relations were among the topics raised during the event.

Yerlan Baidaulet, the director of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), emphasized the importance of establishing a food-secure sustainable system.

Sharing the video about the IOFS’s activities, Baidaulet noted raising awareness of the bleak reality, taking initiatives for agricultural transformation, expanding contacts and sharing experience in science, culture and education, and enhancing capacity building are primary areas for collaboration within the organization.

Ahmed Tejan Daramy, the CEO of Consult Africa Investment Network, an agency providing investment consulting in Africa, spoke about business opportunities on the continent.

“African countries are eager to create new jobs and opportunities for its citizens. We provide consultancy in infrastructure, telecommunications, hospitality, and tourism. Africa is ready to do business with the world. Kazakhstan is an important partner in this direction,” said Daramy.