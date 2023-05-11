Almaty to Host European Union – Central Asia Economic Forum Next Week

ASTANA – Almaty will host the second European Union – Central Asia Economic Forum on May 18-19 to discuss ways forward on policy, programs and investment needed to develop a more integrated and interconnected regional market engagement, according to the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan.

The forum will focus on three key priority areas – a green and digital transition, a better business environment, and trade and connectivity.

The participants will also discuss measures to strengthen sustainable connectivity and promote regulatory approximation in the economic area between the EU and Central Asian countries.

The forum will provide recommendations for engagement with the private sector and cooperation among enterprises from both regions.

The event will gather high-level representatives of EU member states, partners implementing EU-funded projects in the region, European financial institutions, private sector representatives from Central Asian and European countries and members of civil society.

The forum will also host a business event on May 18 aimed at exchanging views with private sector representatives and facilitating business contacts between the EU and Central Asia.