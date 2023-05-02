Aktobe Region Drives Economic Growth Through Exports and Tourism

ASTANA – The Aktobe Region in the west of Kazakhstan, with a population of over 924,000 people, has strong steel, food, and spirits industries, ranking eighth in Kazakhstan in terms of exports at home and abroad.

The main exporter of tomatoes and whiskey

According to the Economic Research Institute, the region became Kazakhstan’s major exporter of tomatoes and whiskey in 2022, with foreign trade reaching $4.9 billion.

The region exported 48 percent of raw materials, 51 percent of semi-finished products, and 2 percent of finished goods. Export countries include China (31 percent), Russia (14 percent), the Netherlands (12 percent), the United States (6 percent), and Indonesia (5 percent).

In 2022, the region’s export reached $3.6 billion, 72 percent in turnover, while imports totaled $1.4 billion, 28 percent in turnover.

Semi-finished products comprised 59 percent of the region’s import, finished goods – 35 percent, and raw materials – 7 percent.

Russia is the region’s leading importer with a 58 percent share, followed by China – 13 percent, the United States – 5 percent, Germany – 3 percent and France – 2 percent.

The trade turnover of the region reached $651.8 million in January-February this year.

Fostering tourism competitiveness

The Aktobe Region has also developed the tourism sector. In 2022, nearly 187,000 tourists visited the region, which is 28.7 percent more compared to the previous year.

According to the Akim (Governor) of the region Yeraly Tugzhanov, the local administration prioritizes investments in the tourism sector, seeking to open new routes and make the region attractive to visitors.

The region has 23 routes, 859 historical and cultural monuments, three health resorts, and eight specially protected natural areas.