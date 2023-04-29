Zhambyl Region Signs Agreements with Foreign Investors Worth $700 Million

ASTANA – Government representatives of the Zhambyl Region signed seven agreements with large foreign companies worth $700 million at the Zhambyl Economic and Investment Forum 2023 on April 26-27 in Taraz, informed the akimat (the governor’s office).

Foreign investors from Germany, Hungary, India, and Singapore plan to build ferroalloy and cement plants, launch the production of building materials, solar power plants and a food factory, and create an industrial and logistics park.

According to Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Akim (Governor) of the Zhambyl Region, the region has a good experience in long-term partnerships with large transnational companies from China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Türkiye.

The region has several competitive advantages, including a continental climate and fertile lands, high transport and logistics potential, with the possibility of interregional cargo transportation.

The region possesses significant natural resources, primarily non-ferrous metals and non-metals, including barytes, coal, and mineral salts. It is also a unique source of phosphorite and fluorocarbon raw materials.

There are more than 350 large and medium-sized enterprises for producing chemical, food, metallurgical, and building materials.

Nurzhigitov held nearly 20 meetings with representatives of domestic and foreign companies on the sidelines of the forum.

During a meeting with Thierry Plaisant, General Director of Total Eren, the sides addressed land allocation and environmental safety of the wind farm construction project with a capacity of one gigawatt in the Moiynkum district. The project, which is worth 500 billion tenge ($1 billion), will create 300 permanent and 1,000 temporary jobs.

The Indian company Monnet Group has launched a project to produce high-quality ferrosilicon manganese. The new plant, with a capacity of 35,000 tons of products, will employ 450 people.

Türkiye’s Bazar Fur has also expressed interest in building a plant to produce household appliances in the region.

In addition, representatives of KazBioSorgo presented a project for cultivating and processing sugar sorghum.

Furthermore, Chinese company Wanlin Group Limited intends to build a plant to produce dried onions.

Following the meetings, Nurzhigitov gave specific instructions to relevant bodies for each project.

More than 1,000 leading international and domestic companies, investors, experts, opinion leaders, and representatives of ministries and quasi-state companies attended the forum to explore regional investment opportunities.