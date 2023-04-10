President Tokayev Calls for Unity, Harmony to Promote National Development During Iftar Reception

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will be able to reach goals and become a truly progressive, creative, and advanced country with unity and harmony in society, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during an April 7 iftar (fast-breaking evening meal) reception at the presidential palace to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan, reported the Akorda press service.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is the only state in the geopolitical environment carrying out large-scale reforms, resulting in the updated Constitution and nationwide transformations.

“We are determined to continue the reform policy. Our main task is to strengthen sovereignty and protect our national interests. Kazakhstan will continue its active international cooperation, and its foreign policy will always be independent. (…) Despite difficulties, the country will not deviate from the intended path,” said Tokayev.

The reception was attended by state and public figures, scientists, doctors, teachers, representatives of ethnocultural associations, diplomats, cultural figures, and rescue workers.

Addressing the evening guests, Tokayev emphasized the special significance of the holy month of Ramadan for all Muslims who devote this time to spiritual self-improvement and righteous deeds.

The President said it is vital to promote traditional Islam in line with the spiritual and cultural values of the society that have consistently called for good and have deep moral meaning.

“A wonderful example is the bata – the blessing of elders to youth. The younger generation has always treated the elders with due respect. Daughters have always received special attention and a reverent attitude in Kazakh society. All this resonates with the main values of traditional Islam,” the President said.

Tokayev also urged to preserve and develop the national culture, encouraging the younger generation to wear Kazakh national dress not only on Nauryz and other holidays but also in everyday life.

“National culture is a mirror of the people’s life, a manifestation of its being. The country’s spiritual advancement depends on the development of national identity,” he said.

Expressing concern about the current global situation, the President noted that today’s society lacks such fundamental human qualities as kindness, mercy, and concern for others. Tokayev called for every effort to overcome the alarming trends that threaten humanity. To do this, everyone should sacredly keep high principles in their heart and follow them in daily thoughts and actions, Tokayev said.