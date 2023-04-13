Number of Young Female Entrepreneurs Increases in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The number of businesses owned by female entrepreneurs under the age of 29 has reached 10,300 at the beginning of this year, an increase of 1.3 percent in comparison to the previous year, according to finprom.kz analytical website.

At the same time, this comprises only a quarter of all businesses owned by people younger than 29 in Kazakhstan.

The majority of enterprises with female owners are in the wholesale and retail trade, auto repair, followed by construction and education sectors.

Least number of women-owned businesses are in the public administration and defense sector, energy supply, and the mining industry.

Most enterprises owned by young female entrepreneurs were recorded in Almaty, Astana and Shymkent.