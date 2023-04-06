Kazatomprom Exports Uranium to Romania via Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

ASTANA – Kazatomprom national atomic company delivered uranium for Romania’s nuclear power plant via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), reported the company’s press service on April 5.

In December 2022, Kazatomprom won the open tender of the Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN), a Romanian state owned power-generating company, for the supply of uranium oxide. SNN is also the operator of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, which supplies approximately 20 percent of Romania’s energy production.

According to the company, it will continue to diversify the geography of supplies and enter new markets.

Kazatomprom is the world’s largest uranium producer with natural uranium production in proportion to the company’s participatory interest of about 24 percent of the total global primary uranium production in 2021. The group has the largest uranium reserve base in the industry. Kazatomprom, together with subsidiaries, affiliates and joint organizations, is developing 26 deposits combined into 14 uranium-mining enterprises.