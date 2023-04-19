Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva Defeats Four-Time World Champion Hou Yifan Once Again

ASTANA – Bibisara Assaubayeva took her second win over four-time world champion Hou Yifan of China in round seven of the first day of the women’s chess match, giving Kazakhstan five points in its overall tally of 29.5 against leading Team World’s 34.5, Sports.kz reported on April 18.

Assaubayeva scored three victories in total, with a win over Azerbaijan’s Gunay

Mammadzada in round five. She lost one time to Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze in round two, ending four matches in a draw.

Kazakhstan’s grandmaster Zhansaya Abdumalik scored five points for her team, with six draws and two wins over Dzagnidze in round five and Mammadzada in round six.

Kazakhstan’s international master Dinara Saduakassova scored 4.5 points in eight rounds, having three victories, two draws, and two defeats.

Another international master Alua Nurmanova earned the most points for Team Kazakhstan with six victories and two defeats.

The women’s chess match between top chess players of Kazakhstan and the world in Astana will runs until April 19.