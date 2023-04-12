Kazakhstan’s Air Passenger Traffic Sees 17 Percent Growth in 2022

ASTANA – Kazakh airlines carried 11 million passengers in 2022, a 17 percent increase compared to the previous year, reported the Civil Aviation Committee on April 12.

“Air passenger traffic has recovered and exceeds all forecasts, demonstrating stable growth,” the report noted.

Domestic air carriers operate international flights on 104 routes with a frequency of 477 flights per week. The country intends to launch new international routes, as open sky mode has been extended for five years to Dec. 26, 2027.

This year, flights are expected to launch and resume to at least nine destinations (Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Mumbai, Muscat, Paris, Prague, Samarkand, and Tel Aviv). International low-cost airlines, such as AirAsia, also plan to launch direct flights.

Since 2012, all restrictions on the domestic market have been lifted, which means any Kazakh airline that has access to domestic scheduled flights can operate flights on any domestic routes in accordance with existing demand without any restrictions.

Overall, six Kazakh airlines, including Air Astana, Fly Arystan, Qazaq Air, SCAT, Southern Sky, and Zhetysu, operate 706 flights per week on 56 domestic air routes.