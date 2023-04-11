Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Deliver Humanitarian Aid from China to Türkiye via Middle Corridor

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company will deliver China’s humanitarian aid to Türkiye by shuttle trains via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor, the company’s press service reported on April 11.

The first train carrying 50 forty-foot containers was sent from China on March 29. KTZ is expected to ship 150 more containers.

The containers consist mainly of tents temporarily accommodating people afflicted by the deadly earthquake in Türkiye and Syria in February.

The cargo will go through Kazakhstan to the Caspian Sea (port of Aktau), then to Azerbaijan and Georgia to the city of Mersin (Turkey).

Kazakhstan continues to take measures to reduce the transit time of goods passing through its territory. The train will travel through Kazakhstan in a record 90 hours. The shuttle services also reduced delivery time from China to Georgia three times to 18 days and Türkiye – to 25 days.

The shipment was arranged by the Middle Corridor countries, which span from Türkiye to Central Asia and China through Georgia and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus on a gratuitous basis, as part of the provision of humanitarian assistance to Türkiye.