Kazakhstan Continues to Evacuate Citizens from Sudan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has continued to evacuate its citizens from Sudan amid fierce fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces that started on April 15, the Kazakh Embassy in Ethiopia informed on April 26.

A 72-hour ceasefire that was in place for the Muslim holiday of Eid on April 21 crumbled as fighting between rival armed factions continued in the capital Khartoum and other regions of Sudan.

Since the beginning of hostilities in Sudan, the Kazakh Embassy has met with other embassies and international organizations accredited in Ethiopia, sending official requests to assist in evacuating Kazakh citizens from Sudan.

Having evacuated some citizens, the embassy continues to look for ways to rescue other Kazakh nationals through the territory of Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.

The embassy is maintaining close contacts with Kazakhstan’s diplomatic corps in Egypt and Saudi Arabia for coordinated and safe evacuation of Kazakh citizens.

To determine the exact number of citizens in Sudan and provide assistance with the evacuation, a hotline has been established on WhatsApp on the number +251 945 051 624. Kazakh citizens can also contact [email protected] or [email protected].

The embassy has expressed gratitude to Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations Missions in Sudan and Ethiopia, and the embassies of Türkiye, Russia, and Japan for assisting in the evacuation of Kazakh citizens from Sudan.