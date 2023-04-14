Kazakhstan-China Freight Turnover Reaches All-Time High in 2022

ASTANA – Freight turnover between Kazakhstan and China reached an all-time high of 23 million tons last year, Yerlan Koishibayev, deputy chairman of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) railway company, said at a business conference on transport and logistics in Almaty, Kazinform reported on April 13.

Koishibayev noted that freight traffic continues to grow this year, with more than a 30 percent increase recorded in the first three months.

“Kazakhstan’s export to China grew by 53 percent in the first quarter of 2023. We will keep working hard to increase cargo turnover further, as we see great potential for this,” he said.

Koishibayev noted that container transit has tripled over the past five years and reached more than one million TEUs, with the largest volume coming from the China-Europe-China route.

According to KTZ, the volume of transit cargo transportation since January has increased by 35 percent compared to the figure in 2022, totaling 7.2 million tons. Container traffic grew by 19 percent, reaching 313,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).