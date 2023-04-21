Kazakhstan Chairs BIE Delegates During Consideration of Rome’s Candidacy for Expo 2030

ASTANA – Kazakh representative, as part of the delegation of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), visited Rome to evaluate the city’s candidacy for hosting the World Expo 2030 ahead of the final decision scheduled for November, the press service of Italian Government Presidency of the Council of Ministers reported on April 20.

The delegation included Dmitry Kerkentses, Secretary General of the BIE, Murager Sauranbayev, Chairman of the delegates and Deputy Chairman of the Committee for International Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and delegates Per Schoenell (Sweden), Albina Assis African (Angola), and Rolando Ruiz Rosas (Peru).

The visit assessed the content and viability of Rome’s dossier, presented by the promotion committee in September in Paris.

All promotion partners’ representatives will attend technical sessions to illustrate the broad involvement in the dossier’s development of Italian and international civil society in Italy, including representatives from non-governmental organizations, sports, and culture.

The delegates met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of foreign affairs Antonio Tajani, Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, and will meet with President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

Rome is competing with Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Busan (South Korea) to host Expo 2030. Mayor of Rome Gualtieri said he is confident in Italian capital’s candidacy, but noted that right now Italy is more focused on ensuring the visit of the delegates runs smoothly.