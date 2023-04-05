Kazakh Medical Startup Wins Best VerTech Startup 2023 at Global Startup Awards

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Cerebra AI-powered software for early stroke detection and faster and more accurate treatment won Best VerTech Startup 2023 at Global Startup Awards, the world’s largest independent startup ecosystem competition on March 28-29 in Copenhagen, according to the competition’s official website.

The competition brought together startups from more than 120 countries.

The Kazakh startup reached the final, winning the Euro-Asian Startup Awards regional stage and outperforming competitors from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

The startup was founded by Doszhan Zhussupov, a recipient of Kazakhstan’s Bolashak presidential scholarship, which allows gifted young people to study at leading universities abroad.

Cerebra is an artificial intelligence software created for fast stroke diagnosis in as little as ten minutes. It helps doctors diagnose the disease more accurately, providing an internal ecosystem for data exchange and any-time remote platform access.