Italian, European Companies Take on Kazakh Market with Expansion to Central Asia

LONDON – With a mission to bring Italian innovations in professional practice, technologies, education, and sustainability to Central Asia, Italy4East, an international management consulting company, specializes in the internationalization of Italian and European companies through business partnerships, B2B (business-to-business) matchmaking meetings, international projects, and events.

Its objective is not only to introduce the Made in Italy concept to Kazakhstan but also to attract Kazakh entrepreneurs and private and non-private business associations to collaborate on investment projects in relevant areas, said Italy4East CEO Liliana Ursu Pugnetti in an interview with The Astana Times.

“Italian companies are ready to enter the Kazakh market. We want to bring a piece of Italian soul to Kazakhstan, as well as to bring a piece of Kazakh soul to Italy. We are open for productive cooperation with Kazakh companies,” said Ursu Pugnetti, who visited the Kazakh cities of Astana and Almaty two months ago.

She said Kazakhstan is an “extraordinarily beautiful country with promising prospects in tourism, sustainability, and innovations.”

“Kazakh people are kind and very hospitable. You love a lot, just like Italians – everything that is beautiful, the high quality, good food, design, and beauty. Being very curious and resilient, you are fighters with a great desire to learn, study, and be the best. There is so much interest and curiosity for Italy. This makes us all understand that we must strengthen the ties and restore the ancient bridge between Italy and Kazakhstan, and recreate the New Silk Road,” she said.

She emphasized Italy4East’s intention to build close relations with Kazakh institutions, business associations, chambers of commerce, and private companies. “The increase of investment flows between the two countries in recent years indicates the growth of our mutual interest,” she added.

Italy4East provides Kazakh businesses with market-entry strategies, innovations in the production of raw materials and technological processes with the use of green technologies to expand their activities abroad and export Kazakh products to Italy and other European countries.

“We are looking for partners from Kazakhstan to realize your and our ideas. Kazakhstan is rich in raw materials, which must be produced and transformed into high-quality products. Whether it is the market development, B2B interaction, e-commerce research, the European Union (EU) certifications, opening of a branch or a representative office, or searching for an investor, Italy4East will collaborate with Kazakh companies to achieve concrete results,” said Ursu Pugnetti.

When asked about the services the company provides for Kazakh businesses, she listed market and client research, marketing and legal project management, EU certification, logistics, and professional courses, among others.

She also mentioned two packages called Business, Education, and Tourism and Event, Business, and Tourism.

“Our packages provide the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) 5-8 Certificate, making national business qualifications more readable across Europe. They also allow Kazakhs to explore Italy from both business and tourism perspectives. Kazakh entrepreneurs can go on a professional trip after receiving an invitation from an Italian company. Additionally, they can travel to different regions of Italy,” she said.

The Italy4East academy, part of the company, organizes online and offline courses, and customized master classes on export management, internationalization, business negotiation, fashion design, and interior design architecture.

“Italian companies are interested in offering Kazakh businesses with turnkey services in construction and furnishing of hotels, resorts, and hospitals. They have joint agro-industrial projects in technologies and machinery, as well as in the production and processing of raw materials. Another important area of their interest is design and plant engineering for factories. They also develop sustainability projects in logistics and tourism,” she noted.

According to the businesswoman, Italian companies have a great interest in the Central Asian market, looking for B2B distributors and trusted business partners.

“We have a lot to accomplish in the future together with Kazakhstan and the Central Asian region in general. We are just getting started and we are very optimistic for everything to come with Central Asia,” said Ursu Pugnetti.