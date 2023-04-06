Immersive Digital Exhibition Unlocks Beauty of Italian Renaissance

ASTANA – The Kazakh National Museum hosts the immersive digital exhibition titled Italian Renaissance – Eternal Beauty, allowing visitors to explore the beauty of Italian art and culture on April 4.

Conceived as a tribute to some of the greatest artists of the Italian Renaissance, and jointly organized by the Embassy of Italy and Scripta Maneant Editor, the exhibit belongs to the 2023 Program of Cultural Promotion of Italy in Kazakhstan. It consists of a 15 minute immersive journey into the Italian Renaissance’s beauty, featuring interactive effects such as moving paintings, carefully chosen lighting, harmonious music, and simultaneous reflection of paintings on multiple screens.

“This is probably the first immersive exhibition in Kazakhstan. The idea is to transmit the eternal beauty of the Italian Renaissance, an extraordinary period from the artistic and cultural points of view. Using highly sophisticated technology, the visitor can make an ideal journey from the present to the past. We hope that many of our Kazakh friends will be enchanted by the beauty of the Italian Renaissance and decide to visit our country and see in person the masterpieces we present here. On the other hand, I dream of bringing to Kazakhstan the original version of one of these masterpieces,” Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Marco Alberti told The Astana Times.

Blurring the line between the virtual and real world, the exhibition features 28 masterpieces by Italian Renaissance artists, including Leonardo da Vinci, Raffaello Sanzio, Michelangelo Buonarroti and Sandro Botticelli.

The exhibition will run through April 28.