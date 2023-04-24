Ian Nepomniachtchi Leads Score in World Chess Championship After Draw with Ding Liren in 10th Game

ASTANA – The tenth game of the World Chess Championship ended in a draw, with Ian Nepomniachtchi still in the lead with a 5.5:4.5 score against Ding Liren, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) reported on April 23.

It gives Nepomniachtchi an advantage in the upcoming 11th game where he will play with the white pieces.

Playing with white, Ding made optimal moves and got some initiative, however, Nepomniachtchi defended well and was better on time.

After three hours of play the game ended in a draw on move 45.

The 11th game will take place on April 24 at 3 p.m. Astana time.