Heydar Aliyev Street Opens in Astana During Azerbaijan President’s Visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev opened Heydar Aliyev Street in Astana during Aliyev’s official visit to Kazakhstan on April 10, reported the Akorda press service. Heydar Aliyev was the President of Azerbaijan between 1993 and 2003 in the first formative decade of the country’s independence.

Tokayev underlined the invaluable contribution Heydar Aliyev made to forging bilateral relations, recalling that he always spoke of Kazakhs with great warmth and emphasized the two nations’ common roots and heritage.

“Our duty is to perpetuate and preserve the memory of such eminent figures as Heydar Aliyev. The opening of a new street named after him in Astana is an important contribution to this noble cause. This is a sign of our warmth and sincere respect for the great son of the people of Azerbaijan,” said Tokayev.

According to the Kazakh President, Azerbaijan made a giant leap forward under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, passing the complicated and thorny path of profound political and socio-economic transformations.

Tokayev noted the constant development of bilateral ties, with both countries committed to strategic collaboration and allied engagement.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed his delight at the participation in the historic ceremony, noting that his father’s efforts to unite the Turkic world are reflected in the Organization of the Turkic States, a formidable coalition with significant international influence.

“He knew well the traditions and customs of the Kazakh people and respected their culture and centuries-old history. He highly valued the brotherhood of the people of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. He put all his efforts into uniting the Turkic world,” Ilham Aliyev said.

After the street opening ceremony, the presidents planted trees in the Botanical Garden of Astana.

They also visited the office of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Court.

Christopher Campbell-Holt, registrar and chief executive of the AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre, informed the leaders about the first legal court system operating in Central Asia based on the norms and principles of the English Law. Campbell-Holt highlighted that the AIFC Court, which resolves civil and commercial disputes, works to the highest international standards.

Tokayev and Aliyev were also briefed on the work of the Astana Financial Services Authority and the AIFC Business Development Group. The AIFC Tech Hub representatives discussed the development of venture financing and technological innovations.