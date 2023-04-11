Freight Volume via Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Grows 7 Percent in 2023

ASTANA – Freight turnover via Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), the nation’s railway and logistics company, increased by 7 percent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 61.5 million tons, reported KTZ press service on April 7.

The surge is due to changes in logistics and increase in shipping distances.

Overall, 39.3 million tons was transported in Kazakhstan, with 22.2 million tons sent for export.

Tariff freight turnover climbed by 7 percent to 64.4 billion ton-kilometers, while transit traffic increased by 34.3 percent.

The country also increased domestic and export transportation of socially significant goods, such as coal and grain.

In total, 28.5 million tons of hard coal were loaded by the railway, 20.3 million tons were delivered to the domestic market, and 8.2 million tons of solid fuel were shipped for export.

The volume of grain transportation reached three million tons, which is 10.2 percent higher compared to 2022.

Grain exports rose by 7 percent to 2.3 million tons, transportation of grinding products increased by 20.7 percent to 879,000 tons, and exports jumped by 39.3 percent to 665,000 tons.

The volume of transported chemical fertilizers rose by 12.8 percent to 1.1 million tons, oil cargo by 5 percent to 4.5 million tons, and construction cargo by 15 percent to 2.6 million tons.

The export of non-ferrous and sulfur ore increased by 7.7 percent to 842,000 tons, oil cargo by 3 percent to 1.2 million tons, chemical fertilizers by 13.2 percent to 290,000 tons, and construction cargo by 63 percent to 67,000 tons.