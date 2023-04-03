Foreign Direct Investment Inflow in Kazakhstan Hits Record High in 2022

By Staff Report in Business, Editor’s Picks on 3 April 2023

ASTANA – The gross foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow in Kazakhstan reached $28 billion in 2022, a record-high in the past ten years, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 

FDI inflow went up by 17.7 percent since 2021 when it reached $23.8 billion. In 2012, this figure stood at $28.9 billion.

The top investing countries in Kazakhstan are the Netherlands with $8.3 billion, the United States – $5.1 billion, Switzerland – $2.8 billion, Belgium – $1.6 billion, Russia and South Korea with $1.5 billion each, and China – $1.4 billion.

The largest inflows were directed in such sectors as mining – $12.1 billion (a 25 percent increase), manufacturing – $5.6 billion (2.7 percent), wholesale and retail trade – $5.1 billion (36 percent), professional, scientific, and technical activities – $1.2 billion (2.2 times), transport and warehousing – $1.2 billion (13.5 percent).

The Atyrau Region received most of the investment – $8.3 billion (a 48.3 percent increase), followed by Almaty city with $7.6 billion (10.9 percent), Astana – $2.2 billion (107.2 percent), the East Kazakhstan Region – $2.2 billion (3.1 percent), and the Aktobe Region – $1.2 billion (11.2 percent down).

Kazakhstan seeks to attract at least $150 billion of foreign investment over the next seven years.


