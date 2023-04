ASTANA – A new air route connecting the city of Shymkent and India’s Delhi will be launched on May 22, the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service reported on April 12.

Fly Arystan, the Kazakh low-cost airline, will operate flights twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays on an Airbus 320 aircraft.

The committee is working to increase the number of international flights and expand the geography of flights.