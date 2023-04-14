Five Brilliant Events to Attend After Busy Week in Astana

ASTANA — After a busy working week, be sure to unwind during the upcoming weekend. The Astana Times has put together a list of events for our readers to make the most of the weekend.

Retro-concert “Sol Bir Kez” on April 14

Saryarka folk music ensemble presents a retro-concert “Sol Bir Kez” (That One Time). Favorite folk songs that evoke nostalgia, works of famous Kazakh composers, soundtracks from favorite Kazakh and Soviet films will sound in a new way with national instruments.

The show includes two special guests – Meirgat Amangeldin and Eldos Shaikenov – who played leading roles in last year’s renowned film “Dos-Mukasan.”

Venue: Concert Hall of the Philharmonic Hall of the city of Astana; 32, Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge – Kazakhstan-Poland on April 14-15.

Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge is the largest international team tennis competition among women under the auspices of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), in which the women’s national team of Kazakhstan regularly participates. Currently, the team is in the top 10 in the world.

After a victory over Germany last year, the national team of Kazakhstan reached the final of Billie Jean King. This year our team will be represented by Elena Rybakina, the 7th racket of the world and the winner of Wimbledon 2022, as well as Yulia Putintseva, Anna Danilina, Gozal Ainitdinova and Zhanel Rustemova.

Address: Beeline Arena National Tennis Center; 4/2, Turan Street. Tickets are available here.

Premiere Evening: Neoclassical Ballets “Soli Deo Gloria” and “Nine” on April 14-15.

As part of the 10th anniversary season, Astana Ballet premieres “Soli Deo Glorio” by choreographer Ainur Abilgazina and “Nine” by Olzhas Mahanbetaliev at an evening of one-act ballets.

“Soli Deo Gloria” is a sketch about the emotions and feelings of the main character, whose soul left the physical body and entered the space where they meet their beloved ones with whom they separated.

“Nine” is a hypnotic performance created in the style of synthesis of several dance directions. The ballet focuses on the connections of the opposites, such concepts as yin and yang, light and darkness, which cannot exist without one another.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available on astanaballet.com.

The World of Turkish Series on April 16

Symphony orchestra BN Team has prepared a unique project titled the World of Turkish Series, where fans can immerse into the atmosphere of their favorite movies and convey all the characters’ experiences on the screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BN TEAM | БОЛЬШОЙ СИМФОНИЧЕСКИЙ ОРКЕСТР (@bn_team_orchestra)

Following numerous requests by listeners, the concert program includes the main soundtracks from Turkish series such as “Magnificent Century,” “Endless Love,” “Love Bird,” “Strawberry Smell,” “You Knock on My Door,” and more.

Address: State Theater of Drama and Comedy (Nomad City Hall); B2/3, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Stand Up Concert on April 16

If you want to fill your weekend evening with positive emotions and laughter, then this event with well-known comedians of the capital is for you.

Jambul Kuldeyev, Madina Baybolova and others will perform their popular stand-ups that guarantee to make everyone laugh.

Address: Vzletniy resto-bar; 34, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue.

Tickets are available on sxodim.com.