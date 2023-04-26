Akmola Region Sets Sights on Economic Growth Through Raw Material Export and Tourism Promotion

ASTANA – The Akmola Region in the north of Kazakhstan, with a population of over 785,000 people, is known for its developed industry and agriculture. Its natural beauty attracts thousands of tourists every year.

Major exporter

According to the Economic Research Institute, the region became Kazakhstan’s major exporter of bearings, rare earth ores, flax seed, lentils, and vodka in 2022 with foreign trade reaching $1.49 billion.

The region ranks 14th in Kazakhstan in terms of sales abroad, exporting 65 percent of raw materials, 30 percent of semi-finished products and 5 percent of finished goods. Export countries include Russia (28 percent), Uzbekistan (24 percent), China (10 percent), Afghanistan (9 percent), and Iran (6 percent).

In 2022, the region’s export totaled $629 million, 42 percent in turnover, while imports reached $858 million, 58 percent in turnover.

The Akmola Region makes up 16 percent in the country’s imports of agricultural machinery, 7 percent of wind turbines, 11 percent of chemicals, and 3 percent of chassis and wheat.

Russia is the region’s leading importer with a 54 percent share, followed by China – 16 percent, Belarus – 7 percent and the United States – 3 percent.

Bracing for new tourist season

Summer resorts in the Akmola Region are starting to accept reservations for the new tourist season, anticipating around 1.2 million tourists this year, reported the Khabar TV channel on April 25.

Most of the tourist destinations are located in the Burabay National Park and Zerenda resort area with nearly 400 hotels and sanatoriums expecting first tourists for the May holidays.

Some of the recreation centers have expanded the range of entertainment services, adding wellness treatments and health therapies.

This year, more than 30 million tenge ($65,000) was allocated from the regional budget to improve infrastructure, expand parking spaces and install more trash cans.