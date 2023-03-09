US-Based Global Firepower Ranks Kazakhstan 63rd Among 145 Powers in 2023 Military Strength Ranking

By Staff Report in International on 9 March 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ranked 63rd out of 145 countries in the 2023 Military Strength Ranking by Global Firepower review.

Photo credit: strategy2050.kz.

Global Firepower ranking considers over 60 factors ranging from the number of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography.

According to Global Firepower, Kazakh military forces have 237 aircraft units, 300 tanks, 5,172 vehicles, 246 self-propelled artillery, 456 towed artillery units, and 407 multiple-launch rocket systems.

The United States, Russia, and China are in the top three countries with the highest levels of military power. Bhutan is last in the ranking.


