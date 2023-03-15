UK Foreign Secretary to Participate in Opening of Queen Elizabeth II Square in Astana

ASTANA — Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom James Cleverly will visit Kazakhstan on March 17-18 and attend the opening of a new square named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov announced at a March 13 press briefing.

Cleverly is expected to meet with the country’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. His visit comes just a few days after Baroness Emma Nicholson of Winterbourne, the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan, visited the country to intensify trade and investments, among other areas of cooperation.

In addition to Cleverly’s visit, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk will also pay a working visit to Astana on March 16-17 to meet with Kazakh government representatives, foreign ministry officials, and the Human Rights Commissioner.

Türk will give a lecture at KazGUU University dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action.