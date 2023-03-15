President Tokayev to Attend Extraordinary OTS Summit in Türkiye

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Ankara, Türkiye, on March 16, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to attend an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), reported Akorda press service.

During the visit, President Tokayev is expected to meet with President Erdoğan.

The OTS meeting will focus on current areas of the organization’s activities in emergency management and humanitarian assistance, including coordination and enhancement of cooperation in combating natural disasters.

According to the organization’s official press release, the meeting will serve as a high-level platform for discussing the organization’s extraordinary agenda almost two months after the recent earthquake hit the southern and southeastern regions of Türkiye.

Following the summit, the leaders are expected to sign the Ankara declaration.

“The member and observer states of the OTS have shown great solidarity and extended their helping hand to Türkiye in this difficult period and strengthened the brotherhood ties with the search and rescue teams and humanitarian aid they have provided throughout this time,” reads the press release.