President Tokayev Congratulates Nation on Amal Holiday

ASTANA — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated citizens on the Amal holiday (‘Korisu’ in Kazakh, meaning to meet each other) or the Day of Greeting, on his Twitter account on March 14.

“Since ancient times, people have been looking forward to this day of spring awakening. The holiday, calling for unity and harmony, is a vivid embodiment of the traditional generosity of our people. May the new year be prosperous!” he wrote.

People visit each other on the Day of Greeting, congratulate each other on the arrival of spring, exchange good wishes, express honor and respect for older people. It is a celebration honoring fraternity, modesty, and compassion.

The Day of Equinox comes on March 22. However, people in western regions of Kazakhstan mark this holiday on March 14, putting on national clothes and gathering together outdoors.

The Amal holiday is widely celebrated throughout the country.