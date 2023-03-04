London-Based Brand Strategy Consultancy Ranks Kazakhstan 79th Among 121 Nations in Global Soft Power Index

ASTANA – Kazakhstan rose from 88th to 79th place out of 121 countries in the 2023 Global Soft Power Index by Brand Finance, the world’s leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, according to the company’s report.

The ranking was announced on March 2 at Brand Finance’s Global Soft Power Summit in London, where delegates discussed the role of soft power in international politics and business.

“This annual report into Soft Power covers the ability to influence others through attraction or persuasion rather than coercion. It encompasses a wide range of tools, including business and trade, governance, international relations, culture and heritage, media and communication, education and science, the nation’s character, and promoting its values,” according to Brand Finance Chairman and CEO David Haigh.

In an interview with Brand Finance, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko said the ongoing reforms to build a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, commitment to the resolution of global issues, and success of Kazakh athletes, artists, and talented youth contributed to strengthening the country’s reputation.

“As a nation in the heart of Eurasia between East and West, we feel it is our duty to promote cooperation between all sides. We intend to continue to enhance our reputation through action as a key facilitator of global trade, collaborations, and peacekeeping,” Vassilenko said.

Global Soft Power Index is the world’s most comprehensive research study on perceptions of nation brands, surveying the opinions of more than 100,000 respondents in 121 nations.