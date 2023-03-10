Kazakhstan’s Top Students to Participate in Amazon’s Flagship Project

ASTANA – More than 100 top Kazakh students will be the first in the world to work on Amazon’s OpenSearch Service project, an open-source search and analytics suite, as part of the College Contributor initiative launched in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education announced on its Facebook page on March 9.

The pilot program will be implemented within the framework of a memorandum signed between the ministry and Amazon last year.

Amazon OpenSearch Service provides a scalable and reliable way to search and analyze data in real time. Amazon specialists will supervise the Kazakh IT students working on the OpenSearch Service for three months, making changes and improvements to the source code for a wide range of data repositories.

Once the project is completed, the mentors will review and summarize the results. Amazon specialists will also provide recommendations and opportunities for students to find internships or jobs at the company.

“This program will allow our students not only to get great experience and practical skills working with the support of leading Amazon specialists, but also to add to their portfolio work on international projects and build effective communications with Amazon professionals,” reads the ministry’s statement.

Based on the results of the pilot project, Amazon intends to scale this experience to international practice with the participation of students in other countries, according to the Kazakh ministry.