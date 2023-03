ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national football team sensationally beat Denmark 3-2 in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match at home on March 26.

The Danes led 2:0 at half time. But goals in the final 17 minutes from Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov, Askhat Tagybergen, and Abat Aimbetov completed a stunning comeback victory.

The Kazakh national team will next play San Marino on June 17 away from home.

The UEFA EURO 2024 tournament will take place from June 14 to July 14 next year in Germany.