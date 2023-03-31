Kazakhstan and TikTok Online Nauryz Festival Gains Over 120 Million Views (Video)

ASTANA – The online festival organized by the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports and TikTok to mark Nauryz garnered more than 120 million views, reported the ministry’s press service on March 29.

As part of the festival with the Nauryz2023 hashtag, Kazakh citizens created and posted videos on the platform showing how they celebrate Nauryz, including congratulating each other, preparing festive dishes, singing national songs, and discussing the holiday’s history and traditions in their region.

“The project allowed us to talk about the uniqueness of the holiday in different places while showcasing the richness of our culture in a modern way. The TikTok platform is gaining popularity among the younger population. It is important to promote our national heritage in this manner via online platforms,” said the ministry’s official spokesperson Moldir Abdualiyeva.

“We are overjoyed that we could celebrate the wonderful Nauryz holiday with our huge community in Kazakhstan. Thanks to this, now more people worldwide will learn about Kazakhstan’s beautiful and unique culture,” said Ekaterina Blinets, head of TikTok Operations in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The authors of the best videos received package tours to the most beautiful places in Kazakhstan from the ministry.

The author @malikatakira, who submitted an artistic sketch depicting how Nauryz is celebrated in various parts of Kazakhstan, took the main prize.

The author @paklafamilia, who showcased a family recipe for besbarmak, a Kazakh national dish, took second place, while a video featuring a dance in the highlands from a user named @kz_white_angel_kz took third place.