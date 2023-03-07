Kazakh National Pavilion Opens at Major Mining Exhibition in Canada for First Time

ASTANA – The Kazakh National Pavilion unveiled its doors at the Association of Geologists and Developers of Canada (PDAC) – 2023 exhibition in Toronto, Canada, on March 5, reported Kazakh Invest national company’s press service.

In his welcoming address, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Almas Aidarov emphasized that every year for the past decade, the Kazakh delegation has participated in this large-scale event.

“However, this year, we have decided to expand our participation by assembling a high-level delegation and presenting the National Pavilion for the first time,” Aidarov said.

“Like Canada, Kazakhstan pays great attention to the mining and metallurgical industry development, as it is the country’s second economy after oil and gas, accounting for around 20 percent of national exports. We invite you to explore over 60 precious and base metals deposits,” he added.

The PDAC-2023 exhibition attracts up to 25,000 people from over 130 countries, representing the exploration, mining, and development industry.

The Kazakh delegation comprises more than 50 representatives from public and private sectors, including major corporations such as ERG, Kazzinc, Tau-Ken Samruk, Kazakhmys Corporation, Greywolf Management, KazGeology, and QazaqGeophysics. The work of the pavilion will promote economic collaboration between Kazakhstan and the countries participating in this global event.

Kazakh Vice-Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Iran Sharkhan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov, and the exhibition’s Vice President Lisa McDonald participated in the opening ceremony of the country’s pavilion.

The Kazakh delegation will also attend the Canada-Kazakhstan Business Forum in Toronto, which will bring together heads of central and local government agencies, national and private companies, representatives of industry and regional business associations, and leaders of leading Canadian companies such as Hatch, CAMECO Corporation, B2Gold, Arras Minerals, Nutrien, Teck Resources Limited, and Ion Energy.