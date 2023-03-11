Kazakh Legendary Boxer Gennadiy Golovkin Officially Resigns His WBA Middleweight Title

ASTANA – Kazakh boxer Gennadiy Golovkin has formally resigned his world champion position, World Boxing Association (WBA) announced on Twitter on March 10.

Former WBA Middleweight Super Champion Golovkin took this decision in the face of a scheduled purse bid on March 13 with WBA regular champion Erislandy Lara, now the sole recognized WBA middleweight title holder.

Golovkin also officially vacated his International Boxing Federation middleweight belt on Feb. 8 prior to a mandatory title defense versus Brazil’s Esquiva Falcao.

Kazakhstan’s most famous boxing legend Golovkin, 40, now only has the International Boxing Organization title left. However, he remains committed to fighting again.