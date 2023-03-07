Kazakh Fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov Scores Another UFC Victory

ASTANA – Kazakh fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov remained undefeated after his fifth UFC fight in Las Vegas on March 4, Sports.kz reported.

Rakhmonov defeated American Geoff Neal in the welterweight fight with a rear-naked choke submission in the final 43 seconds of the third round.

Rakhmonov and Neal won the Fight of the Night title.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, 28, is a professional mixed martial artist who competes in the welterweight division in the UFC. He is also a former M-1 (iinternational MMA fighting company) Global Welterweight Champion. He has fought seventeen times in his career.