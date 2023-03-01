Kazakh CEC Accredits 111 International Observers, Reviews 52 More Requests

By Aibarshyn Akhmetkali in Election 2023, Nation on 1 March 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has accredited 111 international observers from 11 countries and three international organizations, CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman said at a meeting in Astana on February 27.

Photo credit: gov.kz.

As of Feb. 27, CEC also received applications for accreditation from 52 observers, including three from India, two from Moldova, 17 from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Observer Mission, 28 from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, and two from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Observation Mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will send 45 observers. 

Eleven observers will be sent by the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and 24 by the CIS Observer Mission.  

The accreditation will be open until March 13.


