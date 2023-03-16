Kazakh Art Project on Domestic Violence Presented at UN Headquarters

ASTANA — Behind the Door, Kazakhstan’s creative art project telling real stories of victims of domestic violence through art, was displayed at the 67th annual session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York, reported Khabar TV channel on March 13.

Over 190 countries are taking part in the event from March 6 to 17, making it the UN’s largest annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The project intends to make a loud statement about the serious challenge of domestic violence in Kazakhstan as many women experience it behind closed doors. Combining modern art and digital technologies, the project aims to show the vital need of openly discussing violence.

Behind the Door is a joint effort of Citix Kazakh technology company and over 30 local artists, NFT designers, videomakers, actors, dancers, and a choir. Debuting at the Central State Museum in Almaty in October last year, it was showcased on Citix outdoor panels throughout the city, receiving widespread support on social networks.

According to Yana Shoibekova, Citix CEO, the company will continue to put a spotlight on women’s empowerment.

“It is so exciting to do it with the UN this year and an honor for us to represent Kazakhstan and our project in New York,” she said.

The exhibition at the UN Headquarters was organized by the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the assistance of UN Women.