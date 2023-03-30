Italian Embassy Launches Together Towards 2050 Website to Strengthen Ties with Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Embassy of Italy in Kazakhstan presented the Together Towards 2050 website that includes an action plan built on three axes: cooperation, innovation, and education, reported the еmbassy’s press service on March 29. The plan’s thirty objectives aim to strengthen cooperation and elevate relations between the two countries to a new level.

“Last year we celebrated 30 years of relations between Italy and Kazakhstan with a program made up of 30 events and projects in culture and business, public and private partnership, cooperation, innovation, education, to turn the privileged relations between our countries and our peoples into a strategic partnership. The commitments we announced have been successfully achieved. Here we present all that has been accomplished and prepare for new initiatives,” said Ambassador of Italy to Kazakhstan Marco Alberti.

The website covers topics related to diplomacy, culture, joint projects, special initiatives, and press reviews.

The Italian Embassy developed and supported programs to assist businesses in increasing their exports or exploring new investment opportunities. Extensive programs and sporting events, protection of the interests of Italian companies, and new business prospects to bring Italy’s best to Kazakhstan.

More than 250 companies with Italian participation operate in Kazakhstan. The Italian Association of Industry Confindustria opened its representative office in Kazakhstan in 2022.

A series of cultural events were held as part of the Together towards 2050. It included a concert by Italian pianist Alessandro Martire, a tribute concert to Ennio Morricone and Nino Rota, a concert by tenor Francesco Meli and soprano Serena Gamberoni.

The embassy also works to enlarge the education sector. A workshop from the cycle Alive heritage – Italy through its famous people was presented at the design academy Kazgor in Almaty in February. The workshop looked at the work of the legendary Milanese designer Achille Castiglioni to explore the design theme. Andrea Caputo, Ambassador of Italian Design in Kazakhstan, and architect Ricardo Marini visited Satbayev University in March to present their projects and vision for architecture and urban regeneration.

Italian architect Mario Cucinella presented his works at the Imagine a Sustainable World exhibition at the Nur Alem Museum of Future Energy in Astana in February.

The program will continue with other diverse events. An immersive digital art exhibition, Italian Renaissance, Eternal Beauty, featuring works by Leonardo, Michelangelo, Botticelli, and Raphael, will open at the National Museum in Astana for the first time on Apr. 5.